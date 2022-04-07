transgender

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit and why representation matters

"They've only seen characters. They've seen, you know, the stereotypes and the fearful things that people say."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- She went from Oakland software engineer to "Jeopardy" champion, and now a guest of the White House.

Amy Schneider marked Transgender Day of Visibility by meeting with the administration and addressing the recent uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment back on March 31.

ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke with her about her West Wing moment.

"It was, you know, hard to believe it was just, it wasn't something I ever thought about imagining really. And you know, is it looks just like it does on TV....And really, you know, quite an honor," she said.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider visited White House on Transgender Day of Visibility
EMBED More News Videos

"Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider of Oakland visited the White House on Transgender Day of Visibility.



In addition to Schneider's White House visit, Aqui told her she had "a really important message."

"Essentially, your message was that representation matters," Aqui said.

"You know, I think that all the stories I've heard from people talking about, you know, their relatives, their parents, grandparents, loved ones, being able to understand things a different way before, then they could before after seeing," she said.

"And that was kind of a surprise to me until I thought about it. And I realized that yeah, they haven't seen just a trans person before. They've only seen characters. They've seen, you know, the stereotypes and the fearful things that people say, and they just hadn't seen the reality of it yet."

Watch the full interview in our video media player above



If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandlgbtq+transgenderlgbtq pridethe white housejoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldjeopardy
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRANSGENDER
ABC7 partners with SF Pride to air parade
Bay Area dad saves hundreds of LGBTQ+ refugees around the world
Mother of transgender children reacts to Biden's new measures
Amy Schneider visited White House on Transgender Day of Visibility
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Concord police searching for impostor UPS delivery driver
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Bay Area's summerlike heat has many worried about fire danger
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Crime keeping 65% of Bay Area residents from big city downtowns
Bay Area expert says this 1 thing could bring back mask mandates
Show More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Most drug overdose deaths are tied to these 3 SF neighborhoods
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Thursday's heat could bring record highs to Santa Clara Valley
More TOP STORIES News