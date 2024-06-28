Transgender San Jose dance choreographer moves with passion and pride

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Jay Torres is a dance choreographer teaching adults with differing abilities how to be themselves.

"Well being a transgender male, a very happy, blessed Latino, I've had a lot of struggles. When I worked in Hollister and I started in Hollister I couldn't really be myself," Torres said.

Ten years ago, he founded Latizmo Hip Hop Productions in San Jose. It's a professional dance company where everyone is accepted.

Torres never wanted anyone to feel they had to mask who they are.

"They know how it feels not to be heard," Torres said. "And to be hidden and that's exactly you know what we were able to do just make that connection and just acknowledge each other as a human beings."

He said by working with this adult community it help build a connection and space where he felt open to be his authentic self.

"I shared with them, with the parents that I'm going to do this I'm going to start my hormone therapy and I already changed my name legally at that time," Torres said. "And I started and I can't even express how free I feel and how happy I am."

Latizmo performs on stages throughout the Bay Area and most recently performed at the Forest Theater in Carmel.

"We have collided in this magnificent environment and creativity and we're able to share that with other people and inspire them to be themselves, and to be perfectly imperfect," Torres said.

ABC7 News heard from families who have been with Latizmo for years.

Lupe Ambroso-Gracia said her son Johnny never wants to miss a class.

"I mean he's learned to open up more and express himself more," Ambroso-Gracia said.

Linda Gonzales said her daughter Renee has been dancing with Latizmo for over 10 years.

"It's not just dance - it's life," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said Jay is invested in growth.

"Jay is pouring into not only their person, their confidence, their ability to dance. But there's a quality that's required of dancers that is discipline," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said Latizmo provides a professional and fun space for adults with varying abilities don't get all the time.

"Sometimes it's almost a babysitting experience. And this is not a babysitting experience. They're treated with respect, they're treated as adults, and they get to dance who doesn't love to dance?" Gonzales said.

This year Torres is celebrating 20 years of dance.

Latizmo's next performance is scheduled for July 13th, 1 p.m. at Great America.

"You know you want your kid to learn something new, but when they are loved - it's a whole different thing," Gonzales said.