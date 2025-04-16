Oakland delays sale of Coliseum site to early 2026, report says

Oakland leaders voted Monday to delay the closing date for their portion of the site to early next year.

Oakland leaders voted Monday to delay the closing date for their portion of the site to early next year.

Oakland leaders voted Monday to delay the closing date for their portion of the site to early next year.

Oakland leaders voted Monday to delay the closing date for their portion of the site to early next year.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The deal to sell the Oakland Coliseum has been delayed -- by a whole year.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Oakland leaders voted Monday to delay the closing date for their portion of the site to early next year.

It came at the request of Alameda County officials who are still negotiating the sale of their portion with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, or AASEG.

RELATED: Alameda Co. Board of Supervisors delay approval of Oakland Coliseum sale

The city's deal had been set to close May 30.

It's not clear what's holding up the county's negotiations with AASEG.