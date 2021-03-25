Arts & Entertainment

Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development,' 'Archer' roles, dies at 80

Jessica Walter arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning actress known for her hilarious portrayals of matriarchal socialities on "Arrested Development" and "Archer," has died. She was 80 years old.

She died Wednesday in her sleep at her home in New York City, her daughter confirmed.

The actor's best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood's 1971 thriller, "Play Misty for Me." Walter's feature debut was in the 1964 film "Lilith," with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

She is perhaps best known in recent years for her portrayal of the manipulative and sharp-tongued Lucille Bluth in "Arrested Development."

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre," her daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisioncelebrity deathsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
Free health clinic helps underserved communities in Bay Area
Google offers certificates, new tools for job seekers
Show More
AAPI community proud of Bonta's CA attorney general nomination
How will SF's Union Square recover from pandemic?
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
Experts weigh in on what it'll take to get tourists back in SF
San Rafael elementary schools to return to full time in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News