San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo's ankle 'looks good' as he competes with other 49ers quarterbacks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Garoppolo's ankle 'looks good' as he competes at 49ers OTA's

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was back taking snaps in Santa Clara and fielding questions regarding the team's move to trade up in the draft to select quarterback Trey Lance 3rd overall.

He was also asked if he considered asking for a trade this off-season.

"I mean when it initially happened, there's a million emotions that go through your head," Garoppolo said. "You think of all the possible scenarios and things like that. I want to play football. I want to go out and win games, that's what I do."

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo ready to help San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance

Teammate and star tight end George Kittle says despite all the background noise, "Jimmy G" is dialed in.

He spoke highly of his quarterback, saying, "Jimmy G, he's himself. He's feeling good, I don't want to talk for him but he looked great today and he's looked great everyday I've worked out with him so far."

"Like I said, he's slinging that baby and he's still got a nice touch," Kittle said, and then joked, "You can never get past that chin line, so we are feeling good about it."



While George Kittle is confident in Garoppolo's chin line, it's the return from a high ankle sprain that has Coach Shanahan's attention.

"Jimmy looks like you guys have always known him. He's been great here these two weeks. His ankle looks totally healed and I haven't even asked him about it because it looks so good," Shanahan said.

As for Trey Lance, so far so good. He's making strides and showing flashes beyond his age.

"He looks a little bit better than a rookie quarterback, you know he's out there slinging it," Kittle said.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers select QB Trey Lance with No. 3 overall pick

"Being with him these last two weeks, he's been everything that we hoped and more," Shanahan said. "I think he's a very smart kid. He's a very humble kid. I think he's a very natural leader."

But how is Garoppolo feeling about his new competition?

"Trey has been cool. He has," Garoppolo said. "The whole QB room, I mean it's a good group of guys. Everybody has been competing, it's a lot of fun."



Go here for the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49ersjimmy garoppolonflfootball
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Undefeated Cardinals try to keep rolling against 49ers
NFL rookie QB tracker: These first-year signal-callers made their o...
San Francisco 49ers say QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Trent Williams have ...
San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo, ...
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News