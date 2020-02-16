Society

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai get married in surprise Bahamas wedding

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his fiancee, Chicago Red Star player Kealia Ohai, got married this Valentine's Day weekend.

The pair said their vows in a beautiful surprise wedding in the Bahamas Saturday.

A former teammate of Kealia, Amber Brooks, posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram, apparently showing their reception.



Fans had been speculating the couple was planning something big after a series of Instagram posts from the destination wedding's location.

Watt posted a photo of Ohai on Instagram with a series of heart-eyed emojis showing the soccer star working out in an outdoor gym Tuesday, sparking the initial fan theories.


One fan commented, "Is that a pre-wedding workout?"

Speculation continued after Watt posted photos of himself with his brothers in the tropical location.





Finally, Watt and Ohai really got fans talking after they both posted photos implying a happily ever after.

On Friday, Watt wrote, "My Valentine now and forever."



Ohai similarly posted a photo of her now-hubby captioned, "I love you forever."



Watt also shared a sweet video of him and his grandma "cutting up the dance floor"



The couple have been engaged since last May, but no wedding date was ever made public.

READ MORE: SHE SAID YES! Houston Texans' J.J. Watt proposes to girlfriend Kealia Ohai
He spoke with ABC13 about the key to planning the perfect Texas-sized wedding.

"It's open bar for everybody," Watt said during last summer's Veteran Minicamp. "It's the only way to make a good wedding."

A few days after their engagement, Ohai described what she called the "perfect proposal" from Watt.

"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncelebrityhouston texansgood newsweddingfeel goodhouston dashjj watt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News