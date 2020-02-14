'I love the Bay!': Comedian Jo Koy sells out both nights at San Francisco's Chase Center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5929768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Comedian Jo Koy sat down with ABC7 before his first of two soldout shows at the Chase Center to talk about his love for the Bay and why this is such a special moment for him.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the hottest comedians going these days takes center stage to a sell-out crowd Thursday and Saturday night at the Chase Center."I love the bay, all day, it starts today, the Chase Center, let's go!" said stand-up comic Jo Koy.The 48-year old's latest album ended 2019 at number one the Billboard Comedy Charts, and he's now on the cover of San Francisco Magazine.Koy says he never dreamed of playing a venue the size of Chase Center, something he saw his idol Eddie Murphy do years ago."I remember just sitting in those seats and looking up at the balcony and looking up at the peole sitting way up by the roof, and I really couldn't believe there was that many people there to see comedy. I didn't think that was possible. Never did I think I'd be here in that situation," explained Koy.Jo Koy's no overnight sensation, he's been grinding it out on the comedy circuit for 30 years, he has one word to describe his recent success "crazy!"