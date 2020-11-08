Politics

2020 Election: Newspaper front pages around U.S. mark Biden, Harris win in history

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you haven't picked up the Sunday paper this morning, here's a look at the headlines on major newspapers across the U.S. following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory Saturday.

PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win

The San Francisco Chronicle front page reads "Biden Wins" with a subhead noting Sen. Kamala Harris victory, saying "Harris to become groundbreaking VP."



The Washington Post front page reads "Biden Defeats Trump" with a nod to the vice president-elect saying, "With Harris, he rebuilds the blue wall."



The New York Times went with the headline "Biden Beats Trump" with a reference in the subhead to the events of Pres. Donald Trump's presidency, saying "Chaotic term ends with rare incumbent loss."



Down in Southern California, the front page of the Los Angeles Times read "Biden Wins."



In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Penn., the Scranton Times-Tribune took a more creative approach -- not with its headline, but the front page story itself, saying "A guy from Scranton will be president. His name is Joe Biden."



The Boston Globe referenced the history encompassed in Biden and Harris' win.



Before becoming vice president-elect in the United States, Kamala Harris had a historic career here in the Bay Area.

