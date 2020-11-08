2020 Election: Newspaper front pages around U.S. mark Biden, Harris win in history

PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win
The San Francisco Chronicle front page reads "Biden Wins" with a subhead noting Sen. Kamala Harris victory, saying "Harris to become groundbreaking VP."
A front page for history: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrated a long-fought victory on Saturday night. In his first speech to the nation as president-elect, Biden promised change and healing.— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 8, 2020
The Washington Post front page reads "Biden Defeats Trump" with a nod to the vice president-elect saying, "With Harris, he rebuilds the blue wall."
The front page of Sunday's Washington Post: "Biden defeats Trump" pic.twitter.com/txssLUjmak— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 8, 2020
The New York Times went with the headline "Biden Beats Trump" with a reference in the subhead to the events of Pres. Donald Trump's presidency, saying "Chaotic term ends with rare incumbent loss."
The front page of The New York Times for Nov. 8, 2020. pic.twitter.com/5JAX6te8sM— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 7, 2020
Down in Southern California, the front page of the Los Angeles Times read "Biden Wins."
Here's the front page of the Los Angeles Times for Sunday, November 8, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZKRhT9jfmd— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 8, 2020
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Penn., the Scranton Times-Tribune took a more creative approach -- not with its headline, but the front page story itself, saying "A guy from Scranton will be president. His name is Joe Biden."
Today’s front page in President-Elect Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, the @timestribune pic.twitter.com/WBi5MLgJi5— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) November 8, 2020
The Boston Globe referenced the history encompassed in Biden and Harris' win.
Biden, Harris and history. The Globe’s front page today, with the best DC bureau colleagues — @lizcgoodwin and @jazmineulloa — anyone could ask for. @vgmac, @daijmoore, @duganarnett and @davabel too! pic.twitter.com/cagd08U73q— Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) November 8, 2020
