London Breed among 14 Black US mayors, featured in new 'Joe Biden for President' ad

The campaign released a series of ads featuring 14 Black U.S. mayors for what it calls a direct message to Black men and women about utilizing their collective power as voters during the 2020 election.
It's the latest in a push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters, said the campaign in a release.
The 60-second "Mayors" ad begins airing Saturday on television, radio, and digital outlets across the country.
In it, Mayor Breed first appears alongside fellow female mayors Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The ad then turns to the Black male mayors which include Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin, Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney, Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.
