2020 presidential election

London Breed among 14 Black US mayors, featured in new 'Joe Biden for President' ad

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen Black mayors, including San Francisco's London Breed, are being featured in a new Joe Biden for President national ad series.

The campaign released a series of ads featuring 14 Black U.S. mayors for what it calls a direct message to Black men and women about utilizing their collective power as voters during the 2020 election.

EMBED More News Videos

The Joe Biden campaign released a new ad Saturday, featuring Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot and 13 other Black U.S. mayors.



It's the latest in a push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters, said the campaign in a release.

The 60-second "Mayors" ad begins airing Saturday on television, radio, and digital outlets across the country.

RELATED: How your vote affects Black lives: Berkeley professor creates Black Lives Voter Guide

In it, Mayor Breed first appears alongside fellow female mayors Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The ad then turns to the Black male mayors which include Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin, Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney, Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.san franciscolori lightfootpresidential racevote 2020london breedjoe biden2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
CA Election 2020: Here's how to vote and what you need to know
Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display
Cut cable shuts down VA's online voter registration on last day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
Map: Thousands in Bay Area may be impacted by PG&E shutoffs
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
Mayor: SF playgrounds now open after COVID-19 closure
Bay Area patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
WATCH TODAY: Voting 2020 Q&A - your questions get answered
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Business owners concerned over possible PG&E power shutoff
AccuWeather forecast: Building heat and fire danger today
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
More TOP STORIES News