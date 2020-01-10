Society

Sonoma Co. scraps proposed site for homeless shelter due to mustard gas canisters

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In Sonoma County, there was a crucial resignation in the effort to clear the Joe Rodota homeless encampment.

The County's Executive Director for the Community Development Commission Geoffrey Ross had been tasked with crafting the county's solution. Sources say that in a performance review, Wednesday, supervisors expressed concern over his lack of urgency.

With every passing day along the Joe Rodota Trail, pressure mounts on Sonoma County to find a solution and a place to move its 200 plus people.

RELATED: Residents demand action after propane tank explodes at Santa Rosa homeless camp

On Thursday, Supervisor James Gore showed off the county's latest disappointment. It is a county storage facility near the airport. Supervisors had hoped the area would serve as a shelter for the Rodota residents. But Wednesday, the county learned of mustard gas canisters beneath the concrete.

"No way we will have it out here, now," said Gore. "They are a vulnerable population. No way we can risk it with mustard gas and ordinance underground."

The County has promised a decision by Tuesday about where to put the Rodota homeless, with that decision looming, they still need a location.

The supervisors are now considering the Los Guilicos Park near Oakmont, which has plenty of land and some buildings but lies far out of town.
RELATED: Sonoma County Supervisors vote on $11.6 million plan to help homeless living on biking trail

"Putting them in the park is not the answer," said Dave Arcado, who owns a small market and delicatessen. "They would be welcome in my store but probably not in the community."

The supervisors are also considering a parking lot inside the Sonoma County Administration Center. There would be no nearby neighbors to complain. The sheriff's department is nearby. "It would be centralized. And appropriate because it would be close to services and the transportation line," said Supervisor Susan Gorin.

The supervisors already have a replacement in mind to take over for Geoffrey Ross.

Barbie Robinson is already the Director of Health Services.

On Tuesday, the Board will vote to give her an interim appointment.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosasheltersonomahomelesssonoma county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News