California gubernatorial candidate John Cox talks recall Newsom efforts, economic recovery plan

A petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining steam, but why are people upset with him? Here are some of the reasons people want to recall the California governor.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Diego businessman John Cox, one of the two Republicans who have declared they will challenge Governor Gavin Newsom should the recall make it to the ballot, committed a new round of $1 million to his gubernatorial campaign, bringing his personal contribution to $2 million.Cox has the wealth, but insists he also has the grassroots support. He points out he has over individual 2,000 donors so far. Cox was live on ABC7 News Thursday.Cox ramping up his campaign as comes as one month remains for supporters of the recall to submit signatures in their effort to recall Governor Newsom. Organizers have surpassed the 1.5 million threshold, but are still collecting more because typically, 25% of signatures are thrown out when they can't be validated.In 2018, Cox had President Trump's endorsement, but in heavily Democratic California, lost to Newsom in a landslide by 24%. That's something the other Republican in the race, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, has seized upon as why he is the more electable.Cox accuses Faulconer of corruption for an office space deal he negotiated as San Diego Mayor that turned out to be usable for problems with asbestos.Cox has been critical of Governor Newsom's handling of the state on many issues. He says the science shows schools could have reopened a long time ago, and that businesses were closed longer than they needed to.With regard to vaccines, Cox says the Governor should have involved pharmacies as part of the distribution effort from the get go.