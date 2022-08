Oakland police say missing 9-year-old boy found safe

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police investigators say they have "safely found" a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

An Oakland police spokesperson said the boy was last seen at about 1:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. He was wearing a pink colored T-shirt with dinosaurs on the front, blue jeans and black Jordan brand shoes.

He was reported found just after 7 p.m. on Thursday.

