entertainment

Jack Whitehall's 'Jungle Cruise' character comes out as gay in a not so 'big deal' kind of a way

By Karl Schmid
EMBED <>More Videos

Gay "Jungle Cruise" character shows modern representation

LOS ANGELES -- British actor Jack Whitehall is proud of his gay character in the new Disney adventure film 'Jungle Cruise.' The actor is even prouder of how the "coming-out" scene was handled in the movie without it being a "big deal."

"You want to have a movie that everyone can have a connection to and that everyone can relate to," Whitehall said.

The film, inspired by the iconic Disneyland ride, stars Whitehall alongside Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson and has Whitehall playing the character of McGregor, Lily's (Emily Blunt) brother. In a scene where MacGregor and Frank (Dwayne Johnson) are sharing a drink, the character comes out without actually using the word "gay".

"It was important for us to create that moment and just have it be about two men sharing a drink, discussing the things and the people that they love," Dwayne Johnson said.

"I thought that how Jack played the part was so nuanced," co-star Emily Blunt told AP. "I just thought it was a really sensitive simple scene and I loved it," Blunt added.

Whitehall, who reportedly didn't realize his character was gay when he got the part, went on to add: "It's a really nice cultural shift in that we can have mainstream movies and entertainment that actually reflect the world that we live in."

"Jungle Cruise" is in theaters now and available on Disney Plus with Premier Access.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneylandlgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridered carpet rundownentertainmentmoviedisneydisneylanddisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
LA's Staples Center to be renamed to Crypto.com Arena
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough says he has COVID-19
Britney freed: Judge terminates Spears' conservatorship
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News