Kelly Ripa to release 1st book next year titled 'Live Wire'

CHICAGO -- She's a talk show host, an Emmy Award-winner and now an author. Kelly Ripa announced her first book will be released next year."During the last year of my life I've been writing a book," Ripa said Wednesday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "For some reason, I thought I could do this. Don't know why, I have no authority to do it. There's never been any proof that I have this ability. But, I decided to do it. And it's, you know, a funny collection of essays and I thought that would be easier than a memoir."The book is titled "Live Wire" and it's a collection of personal essays about Ripa's childhood, marriage, being a mother, and her career.