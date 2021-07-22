Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Ripa to release 1st book next year titled 'Live Wire'

EMBED <>More Videos

Kelly Ripa to release 1st book next year

CHICAGO -- She's a talk show host, an Emmy Award-winner and now an author. Kelly Ripa announced her first book will be released next year.

"During the last year of my life I've been writing a book," Ripa said Wednesday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "For some reason, I thought I could do this. Don't know why, I have no authority to do it. There's never been any proof that I have this ability. But, I decided to do it. And it's, you know, a funny collection of essays and I thought that would be easier than a memoir."

The book is titled "Live Wire" and it's a collection of personal essays about Ripa's childhood, marriage, being a mother, and her career.

To find out where "Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs in your area, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive with kelly and ryanbookskelly ripa
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News