Kincade Fire: New evacuation warning issued for parts of Lake County

Meanwhile, some evacuation orders have been downgraded for parts of western Sonoma County, including Bodega, Bodega Bay, Carmet, Muniz Ranch, Sebastopol, Occidental, Freestone, Camp Meeker, Forestville, Rio Nido, hacienda, Monte Rio, Cazadero, Guerneville and Valley Ford.
The Kincade Fire has burned more than 66,000 acres, and is just 5 percent contained. The fire is still threatening 70,000 homes.
Governor Gavin Newsom says firefighters have responded to 330 fires across California in the last 24 hours.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available here. If you have any questions, officials urge you call 211.
SANTA ROSA RESIDENTS REMEMBER 2017 WILDFIRE EVACUATION
Joel Chandler and his wife Tina live in Santa Rosa's Larkfield Estates, where hundreds of homes burned two years ago.
They just moved in recently, only to be evacuated again. It's all too much, Tina told us. Everything about this is too much, especially the smell of smoke
"The smell," Tina said. "The smell makes me nauseous."
When asked if part of this is mental, Tina said, "It's post traumatic stress. Many of our friend have it. This is a real thing."
Joel added, "It just feels like this is out of control. The same thing keeps happening over and over again. I know people have made improvements, but this is just not working."
He adds that he never did leave his house, this time.
The big difference this time, said Joel, was time. For this, they had two days warning.
In 2017, they had 20 minutes.
KINCADE FIRE EVACUEE SAYS RV SAVED HIS FAMILY TWICE
The numbers keep on coming, now the latest 96 structures including 49 homes destroyed by the Kincade fire. Many of those residents are staying in shelters along the North Bay.
Many of the evacuees are still waiting to see if they'll be able to go back home and in, some cases, to see if in fact they still have a physical home. The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds shelter reached its overcapacity point couple days ago. So we drove to Petaluma where many of the evacuees where sent to.
When asked how they're doing, Santa Rosa evacuee Cricket Green said, "Tired, stressed and I want to go home but we are doing okay otherwise.."
When asked if she knows how her home's doing, she said, "I don't know anything, I just know that we can't go back now"
We met Cricket, Josh and Jacob Green outside of the fairgrounds, they were evacuated at 3 a.m. on Sunday. The flames where inching up to their home up on the hills in Santa Rosa.
"The entire horizon was just orange," Jacob said. "Like a bright orange glow and we could just watch the fire the whole night. Just waiting to get the alert"
The Green family used their RV as a bulldozer to run over trees and get a convoy of 10 family members out of the red zone area of the fire. After the 2017 fires they thought they had seen it all. But now they're back here at a shelter holding on to hope that their home is still standing
"My mom there in the tent taking care of her cats," Josh said. "My son, my wife, my other son and his girlfriend are inside right now taking a nap. Yeah that's the circus."
He went on to say, "The wind (was) knocking everything over and we just grabbed everything we could to fit in here. Into the RV and into the cars and I just used this thing as a bulldozer. Going up the hill and pushing trees, power lines that came down. While everyone tailed behind me."
While gesturing to the RV, Josh said, "This thing has saved our lives twice."
ONE OF MANY FIRES AROUND CALIFORNIA
Governor Gavin Newsom said firefighters have put out at least 330 wildfires in California in the past few days.
The latest was the Getty Fire that exploded in size early Monday morning in Los Angeles. Thousands have been evacuated from the fire that has burned multiple structures.
On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the effects of unprecedented high-wind events which have resulted in fires and evacuations across the state.
The Tick Fire in Southern California, one of several that broke out in the greater Los Angeles region this week, has also destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure, and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires," said Governor Newsom, in a statement.
NOT A SINGLE FIRE, BUT MANY, HUNDREDS SPREAD FOR MILES
Firefighters say once they feel like they're getting the upper hand, there is another eruption down the road, and the fight is only made worse by the whims of the wind.
In one Windsor neighborhood that had already been evacuated, firefighters were seen frantically trying to save homes. A Cal Fire Public Information Officer told ABC7 News, "This is a classic urban interface fire where the subdivision and the houses have been built into the wildland area."
It's a similar story in Healdsburg. Homes there burned to the ground after the wind-whipped flames raced through the area overnight.
"Anytime you get a heavy gust of wind, you have a potential of spot fires but embers being blown from the main fire," said Robert Carvalho, a spokesman for CAL FIRE. "You're talking a few hundred feet to a quarter mile of embers just because of that strong gust of wind."
WINDSOR FIRE CREWS REFUSE TO GIVE UP
When firefighters took their positions along Vincrest Road in Windsor's Foothill Oak estates, they had already acknowledged a degree of inevitability.
"I would say it is a matter of when, with the wind at our backs," said Cal Fire's Brian Vitorelo.
And yet, "We are not going to give up. We will take a stand," added Chief Scott McLean.
They made that stand in in a regional park, less than one mile away, where flames from the approaching blaze roared just on the other side of a hill. Inmate crews forged ahead, looking to set backfires that would burn off some of the brush between the coming blaze and the homes of Foothill Oak Estates.
HOTSPOTS IN HEALDSBURG
The winds started to die down Sunday evening in Healdsburg, which allowed Cal Fire to resume retardant drops. It's too early to tell whether Downtown Healdsburg dodged a bullet, though.
The city has been stressing that by no means Healdsburg is out of danger. Evacuations began Saturday morning at 10 am. The only people on the streets in the downtown area Sunday night were the police patrols.
The National Guard is stationed closer to Highway 101 in case they need to assist. Fire strike teams are positioned throughout the city. There is no power in the city because the transmission line was turned off because of the intense winds. Early Sunday morning wind gusts were recorded at 90 mph.
IMPACTS ON HOSPITALS, BUSINESSES
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital was evacuated. CAL FIRE says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation. About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.
Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa was under a mandatory evacuation. The hospital safely transfered 110 patients to other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California.
Kaiser Permanente San Rafael and Vallejo hospitals continue to experience PG&E shutdowns, are on emergency power, and remain fully operational.
Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activities until further notice.
Overnight into Sunday, flames from the Kincade Fire consumed Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, which was built in 1869. The winery said in a statement posted to Facebook: "We've seen the news. We are devastated. We don't have much information, but we will update you as soon as we know anything. Our staff is safe-right now what is most important is the safety of the first responders battling the fire. Thank you everyone for your concern."
