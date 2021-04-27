Pets & Animals

Kitten about to be crushed in trash truck compactor saved by sanitation workers

EMBED <>More Videos

Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time

NEW YORK -- A kitten in Queens, New York may have used up one of his nine lives when he barely missed being crushed in a garbage truck's compactor.

Two sanitation workers in Broad Channel heard meowing from a trash bag on Monday when they were about to throw it in the truck's hopper.

They opened the bag and found an adorable 10-month-old kitten inside that they have since named Hopper.

"I couldn't believe it, I'm like who would do this -- put the cat in a bag, there are so many different outlets to help a cat with a better life than to put him in a bag and tie it up and put tape around the top -- I can't help but think it was intentional," said sanitation worker William Montero.

Hopper is being treated for respiratory and eye infections.

Noah's Ark Animal Rescue is nursing him back to health before looking for someone to adopt him.

Montero has been with the department for 18 years and his partner, John Kase, has been with the department for 22 years.

They both already have rescue animals at home, so they will not be bringing Hopper home with them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilanimal rescuekitten in trashcatsu.s. & worldkittenssanitation worker
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SJPD investigating fights, shooting outside PayPal Park
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Show More
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
More TOP STORIES News