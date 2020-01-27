Warriors, Bay Area sports world reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

News of his death quickly spread throughout the sports world with many teams, coaches, players, and fans taking to social media to share their thoughts.
Here's how the Bay Area sports world is reacting.
Golden State Warriors:
Warriors statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/RBeZzDEyys— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 26, 2020
We were incredibly saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, earlier today.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with the Bryant family and Lakers organization. pic.twitter.com/JlQSGCPZQ3
Steph Curry
Warriors guard Steph Curry posted to Instagram saying, " A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested...but all I can say is thank you. May you and Gianna rest easy!"
San Francisco 49ers:
A legend gone too soon.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 26, 2020
With heavy hearts we send our condolences to the Bryant Family after the tragic loss of Kobe & Gianna. Prayers for all the families who lost a loved one 🙏 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/i8U5936UuC
Colin Kaepernick
I will remember Kobe as a basketball legend,a father& a man. Watching him&Gigi share their relationship with us is something I won’t ever forget. My heart aches for his wife, children& family. I hope the waves of love being sent to his family can ease some of the pain they feel.— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 27, 2020
San Francisco Giants:
We join the sports world in mourning the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the victims of today's tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. https://t.co/SUxaM2z9H8— SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 27, 2020
Barry Bonds:
Former Giants slugger Barry Bonds tweeted out a photo of Kobe with his daughter Gianna saying, "I'm truly devastated by the news of his passing and the passing of his young daughter Gianna."
RIP to my friend Kobe Bryant. I’m truly devastated by the news of his passing and the passing of his young daughter Gianna. A true legend in the game of basketball and an inspiration to the world. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family during this heartbreaking time💔💔😢😢 pic.twitter.com/ZLSqnvu1mu— Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) January 26, 2020
Cal vs. Stanford game:
A moment of silence was held before the Cal vs. Stanford game at Hass Pavilion in Berkeley.
ABC7 Sports Department:
The ABC7 News sports department also reacted to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant before they headed off to Miami to cover the Super Bowl.
ABC7 Sports was leaving for the Super Bowl when they received the tragic reports about Kobe Bryant’s death. @LarryBeilABC7 and @CaseyPrattABC7 shared their reactions before take-off. We will have more coverage in the Mamba’s honor when we get to Miami. https://t.co/YRk5S08e7R pic.twitter.com/HR4xm9eIHW— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 26, 2020
Still having a hard time believing this @kobebryant news. Prayers up for Kobe, his daughter, the family and everyone involved in this terrible crash. RIP #ABC7Now ➡️ https://t.co/uSzmQ039wG pic.twitter.com/zTbTQA8iic— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 26, 2020
RELATED STORIES:
Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 dead in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's 1996 announcement to skip college, enter NBA
Grammys pre-ceremony opens with moment of silence for Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant says daughter Gianna wanted to carry on dad's legacy in 2018 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' interview
Kobe Bryant death: Looking back at NBA legend's 2018 Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball