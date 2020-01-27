Sports

Warriors, Bay Area sports world reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash that killed 8 others including his 13-year-old daughter. He was 41 years old.

News of his death quickly spread throughout the sports world with many teams, coaches, players, and fans taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Here's how the Bay Area sports world is reacting.

Golden State Warriors:





Steph Curry

Warriors guard Steph Curry posted to Instagram saying, " A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested...but all I can say is thank you. May you and Gianna rest easy!"



San Francisco 49ers:



Colin Kaepernick



San Francisco Giants:



Barry Bonds:

Former Giants slugger Barry Bonds tweeted out a photo of Kobe with his daughter Gianna saying, "I'm truly devastated by the news of his passing and the passing of his young daughter Gianna."



Cal vs. Stanford game:

A moment of silence was held before the Cal vs. Stanford game at Hass Pavilion in Berkeley.

EMBED More News Videos

A moment of silence was held in honor of Kobe Bryant before the Cal vs. Stanford game at Hass Pavilion in Berkeley.



ABC7 Sports Department:

The ABC7 News sports department also reacted to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant before they headed off to Miami to cover the Super Bowl.

EMBED More News Videos







