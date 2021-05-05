krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme files IPO paperwork, prepares to go public for second time

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme preps to go public (again)

Krispy Kreme is preparing to go public.

The doughnut company said on Tuesday that it has confidentially filed paperwork related to a public offering of its stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of shares that will be offered and their price range has not been determined, the company said, adding that the IPO is expected to happen after the SEC completes its review.

The company has been working to remodel its stores in recent years and has also opened lavish locations showcasing its sugary treats.

Over the summer, Krisy Kreme opened a 4,500-square-foot location in New York City's Time Square with a glaze waterfall, a 24-hour street-side pickup window, exclusive merchandise and a doughnut-making theater that produces 4,560 doughnuts an hour. Krispy Kreme has been opening new locations in the city.

In March, the company made a splash when it announced that customers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can get a free doughnut each day through the end of the year.

Krispy Kreme has been private since 2016, when it was purchased by JAB Holding Company, a private firm that invests in food and beverage brands. It had previously gone public in 2000, and had some difficult years before the 2016 acquisition.

Late last year, Krispy Kreme's competitor Dunkin' made a move in the opposite direction.

Inspire Brands, a holding company that owns fast food restaurants, announced in October its purchase of Dunkin', taking the brand private in an $11.3 billion deal.

- CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutsstock marketkrispy kremeipodonuts
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme celebrates fall early with special flavors
Krispy Kreme doubles doughnut deal for those vaccinated against COVID
Krispy Kreme supermoon doughnut available 1-day only
National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News