Health & Fitness

This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV

LabCorp on Tuesday announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect for COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ahead of flu season.

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on Nov. 1

The test is available to patients through doctors and other healthcare providers and the company has also submitted an application to the FDA to offer the test through its at-home test collection kit.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the at-home test would allow patients to find out if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

The at-home test uses a short swab that is inserted into the patient's nostril.

"Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High fire danger triggers power shutoffs in North Bay
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Wildfire updates: Walbridge Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Co.
Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10K?
LIST: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E's power shutoffs
Creek Fire: Dozens rescued from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Show More
Limited power, water keeping residents from returning home after Santa Cruz Co. wildfire
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and fire danger remain high today
COVID-19 fines pass $100K for Bay Area church holding indoor services
Movement to stop racism against the Asian community
More TOP STORIES News