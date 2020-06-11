Arts & Entertainment

Country music group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery.

The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.



The statement says that they chose the name after the antebellum style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

Band members say in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to "blindspots we didn't even know existed" and "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusicinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit seeks OPD reform, marchers call for defunding police
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Owner of South Bay lab charged with fraud in connection to COVID-19 tests
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
VIDEO: Racist tirade launched at Asian woman exercising in SoCal park
SF DA opens criminal investigation into sheriff's office over incident at protest
Coronavirus updates: DMV reopening all field offices today
Show More
George Floyd live updates: Protest held in front of Oakland mayor's home
EXCLUSIVE: Chief responds after black man handcuffed for 'dancing in the street'
'Live PD' dropped by A&E on heels of 'Cops' cancellation
Virginia protesters tear down Jefferson Davis statue
1 of 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death posts bail
More TOP STORIES News