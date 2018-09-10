SAN BRUNO FIRE

Lafayette residents ready to confront PG&E over trees

Lafayette residents say they're to confront PG&E over trees the utility company claims need to be cut for pipeline safety. (KGO-TV)

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
Lafayette residents say they're ready to confront PG&E over trees the utility company claims need to be cut for pipeline safety.

In March of 2017, PG&E made an agreement with Lafayette to cut down nearly 300 trees, most of them oaks, as part of its gas pipeline safety project.

The utility says the trees are dangerously in the way, even though many have been here for a 100 years, long before the 70 year old pipeline.

Residents with the group called Save Lafayette Trees have raised a whole host of issues they say pose a greater threat to the pipeline than the trees.
