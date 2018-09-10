Lafayette residents ready to confront PG&E over trees

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --Lafayette residents say they're ready to confront PG&E over trees the utility company claims need to be cut for pipeline safety.
In March of 2017, PG&E made an agreement with Lafayette to cut down nearly 300 trees, most of them oaks, as part of its gas pipeline safety project.
RELATED: 272 trees to be axed in Lafayette for PG&E project
The utility says the trees are dangerously in the way, even though many have been here for a 100 years, long before the 70 year old pipeline.
Residents with the group called Save Lafayette Trees have raised a whole host of issues they say pose a greater threat to the pipeline than the trees.