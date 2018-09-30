Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe

A hiker who went missing in Kings Canyon National Park has been safely located, according to park officials.Diane Salmon, 63, was last seen on the Bishop Pass Trail on Friday morning on the Northside of the first lake in Dusy Basin below Knapsack Pass. She was hiking along trails along with two members of her family and was intending to cross Bishop Pass to exit at South Lake into the Inyo National Forest on Friday.Salmon was seen by other hikers on her way to the South Lake Trailhead in Inyo National Forest. She walked out with them on her way to be reunited with her family."We are all happy for this conclusion to this search and rescue. Visitors should be reminded that many of these incidents result from groups separating from each other and it is safer to travel together," Incident Commander Tom Parrack said in a statement.Park rangers reminded the public that the weather in the Sierra Nevada can change at a moment's notice at this time of year.Over 50 responders aided in the search for Salmon.