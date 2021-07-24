jeopardy

LeVar Burton takes over as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

LeVar Burton says he was 'absolutely petrified' to host 'Jeopardy!'

LOS ANGELES -- LeVar Burton, the former host and executive producer of "Reading Rainbow," is the latest celebrity to guest-host "Jeopardy!"

Burton is hosting the show July 26-30.

"I've been a fan of 'Jeopardy!' all my life. When this opportunity came up, I could not pass it up," the lifelong children's literacy advocate said, adding that he was "thrilled" to honor Alex Trebek's legacy.

Asked if he was nervous about guest-hosting, Burton said he was "absolutely petrified, and I don't know that that feeling ever went away."

He added, "The highlight for me has been meeting the contestants and seeing how good they are at this game. I've been in this business for 45 years, and the team here at 'Jeopardy!' is one of the best I've encountered in my entire life."

Following Roberts' time on the show, "Jeopardy!" made a $164,410 contribution to Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program, in Roberts' honor, an amount equal to the total contestant winnings during her guest host appearance. Burton has chosen Reading Is Fundamental as his charity to receive a contribution from the show after his run as guest host wraps.

"They provide thousands of books to children every year," Burton said of the organization's work. "In most instances, these kids are getting their own books for the very first time."

Tune in to see LeVar Burton host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 26, on this ABC station. Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
