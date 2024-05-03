ABC summer schedule: 'The Bachelorette,' 'Claim to Fame,' 'Celebrity Family Feud' set premiere dates

ABC's summer TV lineup is filled with fan favorite shows, new series and lots of stars.

LOS ANGELES -- ABC's summer lineup is here and there's a lot to unpack. We've got big anniversaries, lots of celebrities and some beloved shows making a comeback. Let's dive right in!

"Jeopardy! Masters" premiered this past Wednesday. Season 2 of the tournament, featuring the best of the best in the world of "Jeopardy!" will crown its champion Wednesday, May 22. You can hear more from the contestants and how they've been approaching this epic tournament in the video above.

"The Wonderful World of Disney" is set to air "Inside Out" on Sunday, June 2 (to get you ready for the highly anticipated "Inside Out 2" in theaters June 14).

Bachelor Nation, this one's for you. Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette" will kick off Monday, July 8. Jenn was a fan favorite from Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" and she is making franchise history as the first Bachelorette of Asian descent so you know her season will be one to watch. For all things Bachelor, you can follow our Playing the Field podcast as Ryan Field, Jen Matarese and I will follow Jenn's journey. We also speak to folks from the franchise and keep you up to date on all Bachelor news.

"Celebrity Family Feud" returns Tuesday, July 9. To celebrate its 100th episodes and 10th anniversary, ABC will air "Family Feud: Decades of Laughs," followed by the show's season premiere. Expect plenty of fun matchups and of course, lots of laugh-out-loud moments with host Steve Harvey as your host.

Speaking of Harvey, "Judge Steve Harvey" returns the following week, July 16.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" has been renewed and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Jimmy Kimmel will host. This season, two celebrity contestants will be playing together in the hopes of winning that $1 million for their given charity. The new season begins July 10, which is also the premiere of season 3 of "Claim to Fame," hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas.

The biggest names in sports will gather for "The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One." This year's host has yet to be announced.

"Press Your Luck" is back for season 6 July 18. Elizabeth Banks returns as your host, but she still cannot protect you against the dreaded Whammy!

Also premiering July 18 is a new game show called "Lucky 13," hosted by Shaquille O'Neal and "Not Dead Yet" star Gina Rodriguez. "Lucky 13" will test contestants' knowledge with 13 true-or-false questions. What do they know? What don't they know? If contestants can predict how successfully they answered the questions, they take home the $1 million prize.

The full schedule is below. All shows will premiere on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Jeopardy! Masters" (season finale)

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

8:00 - 10:00 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside Out"

MONDAY, JULY 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. "The Bachelorette" (season premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Family Feud: Decades of Laughs" (special)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud" (season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Claim to Fame" (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JULY 11

8:00-11:00 p.m. "The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" (only broadcast on ABC)

TUESDAY, JULY 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud"

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Judge Steve Harvey" (season two returns)

THURSDAY, JULY 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Press Your Luck" (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Lucky 13" (series premiere)

