Society

A special conversation between different generations of LGBTQ+ people

What happens when you put different generations of LGBTQ+ people together in a room?
EMBED <>More Videos

A special conversation between different generations of LGBTQ+ people

What happens when you put different generations of LGBTQ+ people together in a room?

We did just that in Los Angeles to see what they have in common.

Watch the video above for an inspiring conversation - different ages, different sexual identities and different "coming out" stories, plus a few surprises!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtq pride
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News