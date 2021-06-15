Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

Actress Lisa Banes dies after being struck by scooter

NEW YORK -- Actress Lisa Banes has died after being struck by a scooter in a hit-and-run in New York City earlier this month.

She was 65 years old.

Her publicist, David Williams, released a statement Monday saying, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. on June 4 at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th Street in Manhattan.

The actress was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, Williams said.

Williams said Banes was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital to be treated for "substantial injuries."

The person riding the scooter fled from the scene, police said. There have been no arrests.



Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in "Gone Girl" starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, Banes had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."

"I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes' passing," Seth MacFarlane tweeted. "We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss..."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhit and runentertainmentpedestrian struckscooterpedestrian killedcelebrity deathspedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News