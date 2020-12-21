WATCH LIVE: Hayward police, FBI give update on Michaela Garecht kidnapping

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4717013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the past thirty years, Sharon Murch has been searching for answers, about what happened to her little girl, who was last seen in their Hayward neighborhood on Nov. 19, 1988.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County District Attorney's office has charged 59-year-old David Misch with murder in connection to the 1988 disappearance of Michaela Garecht.Hayward police, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the FBI gave an update on the investigation on Monday at 1 p.m.On Nov. 19, 1988, 9-year-old Michaela went missing after she went with a friend to a market on Mission Boulevard in Hayward to buy some treats. When they came back outside, Michaela's scooter wasn't where she left it by the side door. Michaela spotted the scooter in the parking lot a few yards away from the front door, but when she bent over to pick it up a man grabbed her, threw her in his car and drove away. Her friend, Katrina Hogue, was only one witness to the kidnapping.Misch is also linked to the 1986 double murder of Michelle Xavier and Jennifer Duey.