Super Tuesday live results: Election maps, delegate tracker, key California races

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, were sweeping the coast-to-coast contests on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president's last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

Biden and Trump had each won Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Vermont and Iowa.

Haley won Vermont, but the former president carried other states that might have been favorable to her such as Virginia and Maine - which have large swaths of moderate voters like those who have backed her in previous primaries.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

