Livermore officer injured after truck driver backs into motorcycle during traffic stop

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Police in Livermore are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect that reportedly attacked an officer on Friday.

On Friday at 11:45 a.m., a motorcycle officer with the Livermore Police Department stopped a truck for a code violation on northbound Isabel Avenue between Interstate Highway 580 and Portola Avenue.

As the officer was getting off his motorcycle, the suspect put his truck in reverse and accelerated at a high rate of speed toward the officer, police said.

The officer managed to get out of the way of the truck as it backed over the officer's motorcycle and then fled the scene.

Police said the officer was injured during the incident, and the motorcycle sustained significant damage.

Additional officers pursued the suspect vehicle but ultimately canceled the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

The suspect vehicle is described as a brown Toyota Tundra with a crew cab.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Livermore Police Department at (925) 371-4790.
