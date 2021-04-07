localish

Old Town Spring artist proves money does grow on trees!

EMBED <>More Videos

Artist proves money does grow on trees!

SPRING, Texas -- They say money does not grow on trees, but Jonathan Dow would disagree. He's a money tree artist who setup shop in the heart of Old Town Spring a little over a year ago. Inspired by the bonsai, Dow has been creating these one of a kind trees for quite some time now.

He uses shredded paper currency to create the leaves. Dow says the destroyed cash is available through the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He's allowed to use the currency for art purposes. It definitely catches the eye of many when they take a closer look at his creations.

Dow uses hemp cord to wrap the trunks and branches. The trees are mounted on driftwood and decorated with artificial moss for the finishing touch. The best part is, you don't have to water them.



Dow says he got the idea years ago after receiving a small bag of shredded cash as a gift. Consumers can purchase small amounts of the shreds in Washington, D.C. or Fort Worth visitors centers. Dow took the novelty gift and created his first money tree when he was living in Florida. Since then, his creativity jumped to the next level. You can purchase one of his seedlings starting at $20, and the prices increase based on the size of the tree.

To see more of Dow's artwork, check out his website here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springartarts & culturektrklocalish
LOCALISH
Cellist Aijee Evans will blow you away with her street performances
Celebrating Extraordinary Individuals with Autism
Delaware State Trooper gifts 9-year-old new basketball sneakers
Powerline fishermen are back on Chicago's lakefront!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 Bay Area county left out of orange tier: What went wrong?
Total Recalled: Story of America's wildest, largest recall election
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
Committee to keep Chesa Boudin has raised more money than recall
3 Bay Area counties enter orange COVID-19 reopening tier
Hackers infiltrate virtual Easter service with racist rant
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
Show More
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck | LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: How fire risk scores can lead to canceled insurance
White House weighs in on requiring COVID-19 'vaccine passports'
More TOP STORIES News