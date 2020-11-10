localish

Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings

WEST PHILADELPHIA -- Sayre Health Center in West Philadelphia has partnered with Penn Medicine to offer barrier-free testing to the community.

That means those looking for a COVID-19 test don't need health insurance to get tested.


The partnership is also offering free flu shots and mental health screenings to help the neighborhood through the pandemic.


These services are important considering healthcare hasn't always been easily accessible for the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawest philadelphiamore in commonwpvicovid 19 pandemiclocalish
LOCALISH
This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!
Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need
Witches paddle for a good cause!
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Low-temperature coolers: Next weapon in the fight against COVID-19
School official resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
COVID-19 updates: SF Board of Education to consider plan to reopen schools in January
AccuWeather forecast: Cold morning again, milder afternoon
Show More
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Newsom 'open' to meet with family of man shot, killed by Vallejo PD
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
U.S. Figure Skating Championships to move from SJ to Vegas
More TOP STORIES News