localish

Chicago food trucks serve 1K meals for health care workers

CHICAGO -- Chicago food trucks are delivering over 1,000 meals for health care workers in the city.

The Chicago Food Truck Hub teamed up with GiveInKind, a Seattle-based platform that allows anyone to help others in need. They started an initiative called Feed the Front Lines, which fed over 10 hospitals in Chicago.

"We really wanted to think different about how we can contribute and leverage our partner network to provide good and in an impactful way in the community today," said Jamie Billow, CEO of Chicago Food Truck Hub.
Chicago Food Truck Hub has covered over 10 shifts and provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They've also supported over 16 local restaurants.

The efforts are all possible thanks to financial sponsor Sobi Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomeal deliverycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagofood truckhospitalsall goodhealth carelocalish
LOCALISH
NJ family survives COVID-19, repays frontline workers with catering
TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic
Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance
How to groom your pet at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders Orange County beaches to close
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'I will not enforce it': Humboldt sheriff says a beach closure would violate rights
Santa Cruz County extends shelter-in-place indefinitely
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
WATCH TODAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
CA food for seniors plan could run out of money soon
Show More
Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory, US intel says
Strangers rally to help SF nurse replace stolen bike
Coronavirus updates: Alameda to begin 'slow streets' pilot program
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News