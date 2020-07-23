Drive-in entertainment, circus and concerts from your car

LOS ANGELES -- The pandemic has brought music concerts worldwide to an abrupt halt. So an event producer in Ventura, California got creative and re-imagined the drive-in concept.

"It's a completely new experience. This is not supposed to take the place of a regular concert," said Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO & Founder of CBF Productions. "When we were creating this, we wanted to have all kinds of different entertainment and my wife said, 'You need a circus.'

They reached out to the Zoppé Italian Family Circus which agreed to take the show to California.

"This is completely new. This has never happened before," said Giovanni Zoppé, Circus Artist and Producer.

"My family started the circus over seven generations ago in 1842 and we're still going today."

"We're very excited about this new adventure. In the show, you're not only going to see a true circus, but on top of that, we also have a movie that's gong to be telling our story," said Zoppé. "So it'll be a truly, truly multimedia experience.

For more information visit www.concertsinyourcar.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getting Answers Live: CA EDD expert answers unemployment questions
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
CA 'racing against the clock' to close divide before school starts
Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars
Researcher being harbored at Chinese consulate in SF, DOJ says
Alarming rate of COVID-19 deaths among Filipino Americans, data shows
This neighborhood bears the brunt of Marin Co.'s coronavirus cases
Show More
Mail theft on the rise in Fremont with 19 incidents in July so far
WATCH TODAY: Get your EDD, unemployment questions answered
SoCal city to issue $400 fine to anyone not wearing mask
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
Peninsula mother, daughter team up to create masks for community
More TOP STORIES News