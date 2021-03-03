all good

Owner of Elmhurst's Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats brings coffee, coats to Chicago's homeless

By Jayme Nicholas and Matt Knutson
ELMHURST, Ill. -- Peter Thomas, owner of Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats in Elmhurst, calls what he does "coffee with a purpose."

Every other week during Chicago's harsh winters Pete brings hot coffee and warm coats to the homeless. His mom said his compassion for others has been evident since he was a young boy.

Pete has rallied the community around his effort, has collected hundreds of coats for Chicago's homeless. But he doesn't just collect the coats; he actually drives his van or rents a truck to personally greet those who make the Chicago streets their home. He also gives them a cup of coffee, some tasty treats and other amenities as he delivers blankets, scarves, gloves, and special care packages he assembles that include everything from hand warmers to socks to candy bars.

Pete himself sorts coat sizes, rolls blankets, and inspects donations to ensure everything is fresh and clean. He believes the personal touch gives people on the street not only some relief from the winter weather but another, more important thing: hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstchicagohomelesscafesall goodfeel goodlocalishwlscoffee
ALL GOOD
This company is paying people to learn skills in tech!
'Adopt a Grandparent' to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF restaurants welcome customers back inside
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Antioch PD update on Angelo Quinto wrongful death lawsuit
Puppies sickened after eating drugs in SF neighborhood
COVID-19 updates: SF, Santa Clara, Napa counties enter red tier
Jeremy Lin talks about racial slur directed at him
Show More
NY Gov. Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
Bay Area exodus: Where is everyone going and why?
Sutter Health could cancel up to 90K vaccine appointments
Kelly Marie Tran proud to be latest Disney heroine
More TOP STORIES News