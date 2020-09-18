abc13 plus east end

Folklorico dancers perfect pandemic performance with beauty and grace

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico has been a staple of Houston's East End community since 1979.

Executive Director and co-founder, Ms. Nelly Moyano Fraga was instrumental in teaching the traditions of Hispanic cultures through the art of movement and music to future generations.

Folklorico is a complex style of dance that embraces culture, history, and traditions from Mexico and other regions. From the flowing skirts, colorful wardrobe, and heavy taps of the dancer's feet, it's a talent that's been embraced for generations.

For over 40 years now, Houston's youth has been learning about tradition and culture through this beautiful art form.

To know where you're going, you need to understand where you came from. It's one of the biggest lessons passed on from generation to generation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthdancingdanceabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritage
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
Lenox Bar-B-Q is a 70-year-old Texas tradition
This version of Santa wears a zoot suit and has a lowrider
Meet H-Town's spray paint Picasso!
Postman's passion for oranges kick starts East End folk art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when smoke will return to Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Prop 16 confusion: Affirmative action measure struggles in polls
Police investigating stabbing on BART train
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
SF restaurants could soon allow indoor dining, mayor says
Show More
COVID-19 updates: CA positivity rates hit new low
For the Better: Inside the Black Literary Collective
Beware of scammers tricking pet lovers online
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
EDD troubles 6 months later -- has anything improved?
More TOP STORIES News