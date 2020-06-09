Project Perk is providing frontline workers with FREE coffee

Wake Coffee and Ship Bottom Brewery team up to create free cold brew coffee for frontline workers in what they are calling Project Perk.Wake Coffee in Ambler, Pa roasts and brews the coffee and Ship Bottom Brewery based out of New Jersey cans and distributes the coffee.The idea came to Wake Coffee owner, Alec Satterly when he noticed healthcare workers coming in for more coffee than usual, to keep them going during long shifts at the hospital. #BeLocalish133 S Main St, Ambler, PA 19002830 N Bay Ave #23, Beach Haven, NJ 08008