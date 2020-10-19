abc13 plus third ward

Get a cut and good conversation at Goode Looks barbershop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lewis Goode, the owner of Goode Looks Barbershop in Houston's Third Ward, believes giving back is a major part of a barber's job.

Goode's shop is located on the bottom floor of a residential complex for low-income seniors, and he gives the men in the complex free haircuts every Wednesday.

The men appreciate the service, but Goode says it's about more than giving complimentary haircuts to people in the community. He believes in the importance of learning from his elders, so these free haircuts are a perfect way for him to give back, in addition to learning from seniors in Third Ward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhairabc13 plus third wardcommunity strongall goodktrklocalishhairstyles
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
This is it! Southern comfort, soul food at its finest in Third Ward
Vegan BBQ in Texas?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area faces moderate to severe drought conditions
Our America: Living While Black
EXCLUSIVE: SF store owner protects tourist after brazen attack
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, CA fires
How to watch 'Our America: Living While Black'
CA voter registration deadline is today
Supreme Court to review Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Show More
San Mateo Co. launches unit to target businesses breaking the rules
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
2 French bulldog puppies found after stolen in SF, officials say
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling continues today, North Bay fire threat develops
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
More TOP STORIES News