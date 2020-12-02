localish

How Native Americans helped create the US Constitution, ties to City of Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Philadelphia and the surrounding area has numerous ties to Native American Heritage and is home to the Lenni-Lenape or Delaware Indians.

The Lenni-Lenape resided in Philadelphia when the city was established. William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, had a relationship with the Lenni-Lenape, and it's believed he bought the land from the Lenape.


When creating the constitution, the Fathers were heavily influenced by the political system of the Iroquois Confederacy and many of its principals were incorporated into the constitution.

Within the city and surrounding area many of the parks, streets, and locations have Lenni-Lenape names and are everyday words used by the typical Philadelphian.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvinative american heritage monthlocalish
LOCALISH
PEN PAL MEETING: Fifty years after they became friends over letters, this trio had a one-of-a-kind meeting in Norristown.
Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Shop #BeLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals
LIVE: Santa Clara Co. gives COVID-19 update
WATCH TODAY: SF health official to give COVID-19 update
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan could get controversial in CA
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Show More
US adviser hopes for COVID vaccine approval by Dec. 10
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
Trump threatens defense bill veto over social media protections
More TOP STORIES News