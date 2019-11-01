How rescue horses in Conroe, Texas are helping veterans cope with issues like PTSD

Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary located in Conroe, Texas, hosts "Horses and Heroes," a program developed to use rescue horses for therapy offered to veterans and first responders.

"We take in rescued horses and surrendered horses and give them a forever home. We've got about 20 horses here," Executive Director Donna Stedman said.


Stedman said the program is the only one of its kind, which is recognized by the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. The vets and first responders have to learn how to communicate how their energy comes across and learn control, all by the way of the horse.

Veterans and first responders are invited to bring their families as well. Everything from riding lessons, training, and horsemanship care are provided for them at no cost ever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
horsesabc13 plusanimalsptsdabc13 plus conroeveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immersive Experience: Kincade Fire in photos
WATCH LIVE: Officials update 4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
Show More
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
New wildfire burning in Southern California explodes in size, evacuations remain
More TOP STORIES News