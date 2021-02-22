Hangover remedies to de-puff, detox and re-hydrate to look fresh and well-rested

By Johanna Trupp
LONG ISLAND CITY -- Everyone has their hangover remedies when it comes to soothing their heads and stomachs but what about when you have to face the world?

In the last few years, my hangovers went from bad to worse and come on unexpectedly.

But I'm an adult and the show must go on - literally - so I took some knowledge I've learned from Glam Lab and applied it to hiding my hangover.

Let's face it, when you look better - you feel better!

Related: Can IV drips really cure a hangover?

What is it that leaves us feeling and looking so horrible the morning after consuming a few alcoholic beverages? We're dehydrated.

Alcohol is a diuretic that causes us to lose water in our bodies. Our bodies like water and need it to survive so it'll try to hold on to as much as it can which usually causes the puffiness we see in our face.

Alcohol is also a toxin. Need I say more?

Related: What do face rollers do for your skin?

So first up, drink lots and lots of water. To help improve the appearance you'll want to use cold temperatures to decrease inflammation, and get your blood flowing to remove toxins from your skin.

Related: Does cryotherapy work?

In this episode of Glam Lab, I break down how to flush out your face with whatever you have at home plus a few makeup tips to help you hide that hangover!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
