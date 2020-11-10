#Baonanas innovative take on banana pudding with over 20 different mousse flavors

By Miguel Amaya
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A Jersey City company has cooked up an innovative take on banana pudding, with over 20 different mousse flavors.

"This is a brand new way to dessert. We like to think the cronut was invented in NYC and #Baonanas was invented here in Jersey City," said Lloyd Ortuoste, owner of #Baonanas.

The venture, which began as a fundraiser between family and friends, to raise money after their car fell victim to a fender bender back in 2014, has turned into a flavorful go-to experience for dessert lovers in the tri-state area.

Using Leche flan, the Filipino version of creme caramel, instead of regular boxed jello, Lloyd and his girlfriend Trisha Villanueva have been able to develop innovative flavors and a fluffy mousse texture.

Related: Mannino's Cannoli Express: A family recipe hits the streets of New Jersey

#Baonanas infuses its fluffy banana mousse with homemade purple yam or Ube, lychees, strawberries, and peach-mango chutney, all made from scratch.

"One thing we are doing differently at #Baonanas is that we are taking our Filipino roots and really using that to make this new take on dessert," said Ortuoste.

Their mission to spread love through their innovative flavors, using quality ingredients, has allowed #Baonanas to expand and offer their dessert at food festivals and catering experiences.

"It's not ice cream and not even banana pudding. Simply put its #Baonanas," said Ortuoste.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citynew jerseyfyi ice creamcommunity journalistfyi dessertwabcneighborhood treatsbite sizelocalishentrepreneurshipnew jerseysmall businessfooddessertsice creamoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF rolls back reopening plans, eliminating indoor dining
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
Rain returns to Bay Area by end of the week
CA health officers advise strict rules for celebrating holidays
Low-temperature coolers: Next weapon in the fight against COVID-19
Show More
Clinical psychologist talks about stress, mental health
COVID-19 update: SF to rollback reopening plans due uptick in cases
School official resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
More TOP STORIES News