'Love Fridges' address city's food inequalities with donated produce, goods

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Colorful refrigerators are popping along some sidewalks on the city's West Side.

The refrigerators are called "Love Fridges," and they are supplying families with nutritious foods.

"The recent pandemic has highlighted inequalities in our food system in Chicago. So we've been seeking to establish community refrigerators throughout the city especially in areas where access to food is particularly challenging," said Lisa Armstrong, one of the organizers for The Love Fridge Chicago.

It all started when Ramon Radius, a photographer, saw similar refrigerators in New York.

He thought it would be a great idea to bring that idea to his hometown of Chicago.

Radius called everyone he knew to help him make it happen.

Everything from the refrigerators to the food are donated. The Love Fridge works with community organizations and community gardens to stock these fridges.

So far, there are three fridges in Chicago. Two of the fridges are located in the West Side neighborhood of Little Village, one in Bridgeport.

Radius said more fridges will be up in running throughout the South and West Side communities of Chicago.
