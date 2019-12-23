James Coney Island: Houston's hot dog leader for 96 years

James Coney Island has been synonymous with hot dogs in Houston for nearly a century!

Founded by two Greek brothers Tom and James Papadakis in 1923, the restaurant's claim to fame is their "Coney Dog," which features a southwestern twist on a Greek recipe.

James Coney Island has 17 restaurants across Houston, a menu with 13 different hot dogs and an expanded menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.

And it's not just Houstonians who have enjoyed JCI over the years. John Wayne, LBJ and more have all enjoyed a hot dog at the Houston institution!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodhot dogsrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect in Bay Point
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Pets unharmed after fire at Redwood City boarding kennel
No Christmas mass at Notre Dame cathedral
VIDEO: Excited delivery drivers discover snacks on porch
Utah man injects Tesla key into skin
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly today, holiday rain on the way
Show More
Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
2 boys who lost dad to gun violence get Christmas surprise
More TOP STORIES News