localish

Meet the Nail Goddesses of Maria's Nail Salon

NEW YORK -- At Maria's Nail Salon, women are united by an unbreakable bond: their long nails. Maria paints, decorates, and treats nails sometimes as long as 8 inches with their own unique style and flare, and everyone who goes there is family.

"A nail goddess consists of being different, not being like everybody else. And I always say, you know, we were meant to shine, Not to blend in. It's boring, being all the same," Maria says, "My salon caters to people who wants to go the extra mile with nails, not your typical French manicure."


Maria's clients keep coming back for her expertise in over-the-top, colorful and completely unique long nail designs. Watch to learn more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknailsnail salonbeautynail polishlocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
The 7lbs Burrito Challenge
Celebrity portraits made entirely out of bubble wrap
Black-owned bookstore celebrates Black authors
NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
Berkeley teachers to be vaccinated as schools prepare to reopen
Historic SF Victorian home moves to new location
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
Show More
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Nurse caring for COVID patients in SF has memorabilia stolen
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
More TOP STORIES News