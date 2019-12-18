'Michele's Angel' performs random acts of kindness, inspires kind messages to widower

After losing his wife unexpectedly, a stranger is keeping her memory alive by performing acts of good deeds.

Ronnie Lomonaco lost his wife suddenly three years ago. In her honor, an anonymous stranger is going around the Drexel Hill community and doing good deeds in her name, then encouraging recipients to reach out to Ronnie with positive messages.

Lomonaco and some of the recipients of the good deeds tell the story of "Michele's Angel".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
New video from officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Show More
Christmas Forecast: Wet weekend, more rain developing Dec. 25
AccuWeather forecast: Showers today
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
More TOP STORIES News