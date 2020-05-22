San Jose neighborhood organizes 'thank you' parade for coronavirus front-line workers

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- In a time of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers deserve to be praised for their job. One South San Jose neighborhood wanted to do just that by thanking first responders and health care workers with a special parade.The neighbors decorated the streets with American flags and posters thanking all of these brave men and women. "This uncertainty has really united our community," Kiowa Circle resident Mike Peterson said. "We just wanted to say thank you. There's a lot going on in the world and this was something that really brought everyone together."More than a dozen members of the San Jose Fire Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, San Jose Police Department and various health care workers drove through the 30-minute parade."I really came out here to represent my brothers and sisters from my hospital," San Jose Regional Medical Center Nurse Titia Farrales said. "I didn't expect to cry. I expected to come out here and wave and be happy, but it was so overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who put this together.""We're getting acknowledgment for doing our job, which we committed to, but we are also getting the recognition of the sacrifices that it may take to do this job," San Jose Police Officer Denise Alvarez shared. "It really reinforces why I do what I do and why I chose this career path to serve this community where I grew up and lived all my life."