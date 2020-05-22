localish

San Jose neighborhood organizes 'thank you' parade for coronavirus front-line workers

By Dustin Dorsey
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- In a time of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers deserve to be praised for their job. One South San Jose neighborhood wanted to do just that by thanking first responders and health care workers with a special parade.

The neighbors decorated the streets with American flags and posters thanking all of these brave men and women. "This uncertainty has really united our community," Kiowa Circle resident Mike Peterson said. "We just wanted to say thank you. There's a lot going on in the world and this was something that really brought everyone together."

More than a dozen members of the San Jose Fire Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, San Jose Police Department and various health care workers drove through the 30-minute parade.

"I really came out here to represent my brothers and sisters from my hospital," San Jose Regional Medical Center Nurse Titia Farrales said. "I didn't expect to cry. I expected to come out here and wave and be happy, but it was so overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who put this together."

"We're getting acknowledgment for doing our job, which we committed to, but we are also getting the recognition of the sacrifices that it may take to do this job," San Jose Police Officer Denise Alvarez shared. "It really reinforces why I do what I do and why I chose this career path to serve this community where I grew up and lived all my life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgoparadecoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)localishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Food pantry opens pop-up to feed neighbors
This hidden house in the forest is turning heads!
High school graduation goes digital!
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CA enters Phase 3 of reopening, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News