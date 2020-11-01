Pan de Muerto: An important Dia de Los Muertos tradition honoring loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- Pan de Muerto, or "bread of the dead," has a long history as part of Dia de Los Muertos traditions.

Every year, families place the bread on the ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars. It's meant to honor ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.

Bakeries like Tierra Caliente Bakery will only make Pan de Muerto once a year, from early October to early November.

Each bakery or family puts their spin on the recipe, but it usually sells out quickly no matter where you buy it.

Watch the video to learn more about the tradition and why it means so much to families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweenbakeryfoodmexicanktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritagehispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Halloween 2020: SF residents find different ways to celebrate
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
VIDEO: Time-lapse of Halloween 'blue moon' over Bay Area
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Look back at Sean Connery on-set filming 'The Rock' in SF
Coronavirus updates: US reports nearly 100k new cases in 1 day
'It's time to vote' Early voting ramps up across Bay Area
Show More
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
Warriors' Steve Kerr casts his vote for 2020 election at Chase Center
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
UK researchers organizing human challenge trial to speed up vaccine
More TOP STORIES News