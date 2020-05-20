Restaurants band together to feed frontline workers in their community during COVID-19

Small businesses and their customers are showing support for frontline workers through donated meals.

South Pasadena Homegrown Exchange, a community group founded by Michelle Hammond, is partnering with local small businesses to deliver free meals to workers at grocery stores, hospitals, and nursing homes.

"It's more the thought that they are being appreciated for the risks that they are putting themselves out there, and that they are being thought of," said Hammond.

She hopes the new initiative strengthens small businesses in the community by helping each other and those in need amid the COVID19 hardship.

"Everyone was saying this is such a great idea. I started receiving DMs for more purchases for me to deliver," Hammond told Localish.

"I felt like, well, this could be bigger, other restaurants could set this up," she explained.

Through the generosity of patrons, the fundraised meals are provided by area restaurants such as Tomato Pie Pizza Joint - one of many businesses pivoting to stay afloat during the pandemic crisis.

"We have such a great customer base that comes in and they are so appreciative of us being there, and we're appreciative of them," said Hunter Phelan, co-owner and general manager of Tomato Pie Pizza Joint.

"All of our employees are very thankful to be working," Phelan added.

You can help support those in the battlefront with additional donations and deliveries by messaging South Pasadena Homegrown Exchange on Instagram and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south pasadenakabccoronavirus helpsmall businesscoronavirusall goodcommunitycovid 19 pandemiclocalishbe localishsmall business survival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will CA schools reopen? Depends on where you live
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
SJ approves outdoor dining plan, face coverings decision delayed
Napa Co. 1st in Bay Area allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
'Super Science with Drew': Make your own weather station
Show More
iPhone software update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
Court uses Zoom meeting app to sentence inmate to death
Coronavirus updates: Berkeley reopens stores for curbside pickup
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Newborn baby found at Santa Rosa homeless camp
More TOP STORIES News