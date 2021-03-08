localish

Salvation of Sorrows is bringing haircuts to the homeless.

PHILADELPHIA -- A daughter's promise to her dying father is being fulfilled through Salvation of Sorrows, a traveling bus offering free haircuts for the homeless.

Abby Anderson began Salvation of Sorrows in 2016 after her father passed away.


He had been living homeless in South Carolina, a veteran suffering from alcoholism.

Anderson brought him home to Philadelphia but five days later he died. She made a promise during that short time to give haircuts for the homeless and she is now living that promise.

Her husband Chris is the barber and they travel all around Philadelphia and beyond, offering a sense of dignity and charity to those less fortunate.

Salvation of Sorrows | Facebook | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit mesmerizes Chicago
Snow graffiti artist 'tags' brick buildings in Chicago
'Nailed it:' 4-year-olds recreated Obama Inauguration outfits
78-year-old lifts over 400lbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom visits Central Valley, gives update on COVID
Storms to bring lightning, hail and snow to Bay Area
COVID-19 live updates: SFUSD leaders give update on plans to reopen
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
California recommends double masking
Almena to be sentenced in deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: SF mom's alleged kidnapper arrested in rape case
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Solutions for students struggling with distance learning
Organizers say they have the signatures for recall vote of Newsom
Former SF mayor, 86, describes getting COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News