Spectacular Christmas Vacation Comes to Life

Fan favorite "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" comes to life in a Chicago pop-up bar.

The Houndstooth Saloon in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood features all things seen in the 1989 movie about the Griswold family. Outside on the bar's patio, fans can see the family camper that was parked in their driveway.

"I think that this movie has had a direct impact on a lot of people's childhood and adulthood," said TJ Callanta, the bar's owner. "To have a bunch of people come in and talk about how it's become a part of their family is pretty incredible."

Hang out with the Griswolds for some holiday fun and antics!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
7 Democrats take debate stage day after impeachment vote
SJ girl, 11, saves family from house fire
Heiress murder trial: DA will not retry Kaveh Bayat
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
BART recognizes woman who helped stabbing victim
Show More
Family finds owl living in Christmas tree
Massive oak tree falls on Redwood City home
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
More TOP STORIES News